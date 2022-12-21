Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sgt. Teion Middleton - Holiday Season Shout-out

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    12.21.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn 

    369th Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Sgt. Teion Middleton, a human resources sergeant with the Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment 82nd Finance Battalion, Task Force Diamond, from the City of Spartanburg, South Carolina, forward deployed to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, wishes Happy Holidays to his relatives and friends, Dec. 21, 2022. Middleton was the noncommissioned officer winner of the 369th Sustainment Brigade NCO of the Quarter competition. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2022
    Date Posted: 12.24.2022 09:54
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 869523
    VIRIN: 221221-Z-RV314-2002
    Filename: DOD_109389690
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Hometown: SPARTANBURG, SC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Teion Middleton - Holiday Season Shout-out, by SSG Sebastian Rothwyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday Season
    369th sustainment brigade
    Harlem Hellfighters
    NYNG
    369SB
    TF Hellfighter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT