U.S. Army Sgt. Teion Middleton, a human resources sergeant with the Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment 82nd Finance Battalion, Task Force Diamond, from the City of Spartanburg, South Carolina, forward deployed to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, wishes Happy Holidays to his relatives and friends, Dec. 21, 2022. Middleton was the noncommissioned officer winner of the 369th Sustainment Brigade NCO of the Quarter competition. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2022 09:54
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|869523
|VIRIN:
|221221-Z-RV314-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_109389690
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Hometown:
|SPARTANBURG, SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Sgt. Teion Middleton - Holiday Season Shout-out, by SSG Sebastian Rothwyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT