Spc. Mallory Gannon - Holiday Season Shout-out

U.S. Army Spc. Mallory Gannon, a human resources specialist with the Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment 257th Movement Control Battalion, Task Force Gator, from Bradenton, Florida, forward deployed to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, wishes Happy Holidays to her relatives and friends, Dec. 21, 2022. Gannon was the junior enlisted winner of the 369th Sustainment Brigade Soldier of the Quarter competition. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn)