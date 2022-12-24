Gen. Glen VanHerck : Good Morning America

Gen. Glen VanHerck talks to a Good Morning America reporter from New York, New York about the annual NORAD Tracks Santa Christmas Eve event.
|Date Taken:
|12.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2022 08:59
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|869518
|Filename:
|DOD_109389664
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
