    32d AAMDC Holiday Message

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2022

    Video by Sgt. Ian Vega-Cerezo 

    32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Brig. Gen. David Stewart and Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Belk of the 32d Army Air and Missile Defense Command command team share a holiday message with the Soldiers, civilians and families of the 32d AAMDC, December 13, at 32d AAMDC headquarters. The message, conveyed in the style of 'A Christmas Carol', conveys the importance of spending time with loved ones and decompressing during the holiday season. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ian Vega-Cerezo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2022
    Date Posted: 12.24.2022 04:26
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 869510
    VIRIN: 221214-A-CP971-504
    Filename: DOD_109389560
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 32d AAMDC Holiday Message, by SGT Ian Vega-Cerezo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

