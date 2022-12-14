32d AAMDC Holiday Message

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Brig. Gen. David Stewart and Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Belk of the 32d Army Air and Missile Defense Command command team share a holiday message with the Soldiers, civilians and families of the 32d AAMDC, December 13, at 32d AAMDC headquarters. The message, conveyed in the style of 'A Christmas Carol', conveys the importance of spending time with loved ones and decompressing during the holiday season. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ian Vega-Cerezo)