32d AAMDC Holiday Message

Brig. Gen. David Stewart and Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Belk of the 32d Army Air and Missile Defense Command command team share a holiday message with the Soldiers, civilians and families of the 32d AAMDC, December 13, at 32d AAMDC headquarters. The message, conveyed in the style of 'A Christmas Carol', conveys the importance of spending time with loved ones and decompressing during the holiday season. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ian Vega-Cerezo)
|12.14.2022
|12.24.2022 04:26
|PSA
|869510
|221214-A-CP971-504
|DOD_109389560
|00:02:28
|EL PASO, TX, US
|2
|2
