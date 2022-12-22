2022 ESL Top Gun Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/869504" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

221222-N-MH959-1001 APRA HARBOR, Guam – Sailors participate in a spoof of Top Gun: Maverick to highlight 2022 aboard the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39). Emory S. Land is one of two Navy submarine tenders that provide maintenance, hotel services and logistical support to submarines and surface ships in the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Darek Leary)