    2022 ESL Top Gun Video

    APRA HARBOR, GUAM, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2022

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Darek Leary 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    221222-N-MH959-1001 APRA HARBOR, Guam – Sailors participate in a spoof of Top Gun: Maverick to highlight 2022 aboard the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39). Emory S. Land is one of two Navy submarine tenders that provide maintenance, hotel services and logistical support to submarines and surface ships in the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Darek Leary)

    Date Taken: 12.22.2022
    Date Posted: 12.23.2022 23:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 869504
    VIRIN: 221222-N-MH959-1001
    Filename: DOD_109389443
    Length: 00:02:44
    Location: APRA HARBOR, GUAM, US

    This work, 2022 ESL Top Gun Video, by SA Darek Leary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Top Gun
    US Navy
    Emory S Land
    2022

