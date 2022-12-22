221222-N-MH959-1001 APRA HARBOR, Guam – Sailors participate in a spoof of Top Gun: Maverick to highlight 2022 aboard the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39). Emory S. Land is one of two Navy submarine tenders that provide maintenance, hotel services and logistical support to submarines and surface ships in the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Darek Leary)
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2022 23:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|869504
|VIRIN:
|221222-N-MH959-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109389443
|Length:
|00:02:44
|Location:
|APRA HARBOR, GUAM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2022 ESL Top Gun Video, by SA Darek Leary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
