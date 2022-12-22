A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Corpus Christi rescues two boaters who were stranded aboard a disabled pleasure craft in the vicinity of the jetties near Port O’Connor, Texas, Dec. 22, 2022. The two individuals were experiencing symptoms of hypothermia. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Corpus Christi)
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2022 21:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|869503
|VIRIN:
|221222-G-G0108-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109389441
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|PORT O'CONNOR, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard rescues 2 stranded near Port O'Connor, Texas, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
