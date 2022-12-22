Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 2 stranded near Port O'Connor, Texas

    PORT O'CONNOR, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2022

    A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Corpus Christi rescues two boaters who were stranded aboard a disabled pleasure craft in the vicinity of the jetties near Port O’Connor, Texas, Dec. 22, 2022. The two individuals were experiencing symptoms of hypothermia. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Corpus Christi)

    Date Taken: 12.22.2022
    Date Posted: 12.23.2022 21:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 869503
    VIRIN: 221222-G-G0108-1001
    Filename: DOD_109389441
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: PORT O'CONNOR, TX, US 

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 2 stranded near Port O'Connor, Texas, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SAR
    Uscg
    rescue
    hoist
    helicopter
    hypothermia

