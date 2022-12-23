Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Suicide Awareness & Prevention Message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.23.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Karl Schwach 

    National Guard Bureau

    SEA Tony Whitehead, the senior enlisted advisor to the chief of the National Guard Bureau, promotes awareness about suicide and prevention.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2022
    Date Posted: 12.23.2022 17:16
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 869501
    VIRIN: 221223-F-OI910-262
    Filename: DOD_109389391
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Suicide Awareness & Prevention Message, by MSgt Karl Schwach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SEA
    Prevention
    National Guard Bureau
    Resilience
    Suicide Awareness
    Tony Whitehead

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT