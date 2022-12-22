Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Year, Same Oath

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Hollerud 

    8th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Ryan Bolling, Reserves Recruiting Support Deputy, administers the oath of enlistment at the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl, Fort Worth, Texas, Dec. 22, 2022. The Lockheed Martin Armed Forces bowl is salute to veterans and armed services members played annually at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Hollerud)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2022
    Date Posted: 12.23.2022 18:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US 

    TAGS

    Baylor University
    Armed Forces Bowl
    Air Force
    Marines
    Bowl for the Brave

