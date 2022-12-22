U.S. Marine Corps Col. Ryan Bolling, Reserves Recruiting Support Deputy, administers the oath of enlistment at the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl, Fort Worth, Texas, Dec. 22, 2022. The Lockheed Martin Armed Forces bowl is salute to veterans and armed services members played annually at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Hollerud)
|12.22.2022
|12.23.2022 18:47
|Video Productions
|869500
|221222-M-JC323-1015
|DOD_109389385
|00:00:22
|FORT WORTH, TX, US
|0
|0
This work, New Year, Same Oath, by LCpl Hannah Hollerud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
