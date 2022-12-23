In April, the USAMMDA Medical Modernization team continued work on the Craniotome, a device designed to treat a variety of neurological conditions caused by physical trauma and diseases, such as brain tumors, aneurysms and blood clots. The MEDMOD team members met with the team at Walter Reed in October as part of the continuing development program. (Official U.S. Army Motion Media by T. T. Parish/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2022 15:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|869495
|VIRIN:
|221223-A-PJ332-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109389314
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|FORT DETRICK, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity: A year in review, April 2022, by T. T. Parish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT