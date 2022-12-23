Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Saint Nicholas Takes the ACFT - A Command Holiday Message

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2022

    Video by Sgt. Hector Tinoco 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    Chief Saint Nicholas gets a call from the Command Sgt. Maj. of the Indiana National Guard and has to take the ACFT right before the holidays... let's see if he can work the sweets off in time.

    Date Taken: 12.23.2022
    Date Posted: 12.23.2022 15:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 869494
    VIRIN: 221223-Z-EA609-001
    Filename: DOD_109389297
    Length: 00:03:57
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Saint Nicholas Takes the ACFT - A Command Holiday Message, by SGT Hector Tinoco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #military #nationalguard #army #airforce #armedforces #acft #fitness #holiday #holidays #holidaysea

