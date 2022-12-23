Chief Saint Nicholas Takes the ACFT - A Command Holiday Message

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Chief Saint Nicholas gets a call from the Command Sgt. Maj. of the Indiana National Guard and has to take the ACFT right before the holidays... let's see if he can work the sweets off in time.