Chief Saint Nicholas Takes the ACFT - A Command Holiday Message

Chief Saint Nicholas gets a call from the Command Sgt. Maj. of the Indiana National Guard and has to take the ACFT right before the holidays... let's see if he can work the sweets off in time.
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2022 15:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|869494
|VIRIN:
|221223-Z-EA609-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109389297
|Length:
|00:03:57
|Location:
|INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
