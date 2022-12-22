Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Indiana Soldiers wish friends and family a Happy Holiday Season

    EVANSVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    Indiana National Guard Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 163rd Field Artillery Regiment, headquartered in Evansville and deployed to Iraq, wish their family, friends and loved ones a happy holiday season and a Merry Christmas. (Video montage by Spc. Billy Townson)

    Date Taken: 12.22.2022
    Date Posted: 12.23.2022 14:28
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 869493
    VIRIN: 221222-Z-WN757-1001
    Filename: DOD_109389283
    Length: 00:02:41
    Location: EVANSVILLE, IN, US 
    Hometown: EVANSVILLE, IN, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Deployed
    Indiana National Guard
    Holiday Season
    Soldiers
    2022 Holiday Greetings

