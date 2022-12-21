Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    German American Partnership Day

    NUREMBERG, GERMANY

    12.21.2022

    Video by Spc. Ty Baggerly 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    NUREMBERG, Germany - U.S. Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 7th Army Training Command, visit students at Sigmund Schuckert Gymnasium for German-American Partnership day at Nuremberg, Germany, Dec. 21, 2022. The school hosted the event to teach students about German and American relations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Logan Ludwig and Spc. Ty Baggerly) 

    Date Taken: 12.21.2022
    Date Posted: 12.23.2022 12:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 869487
    VIRIN: 221221-A-QC081-667
    Filename: DOD_109389111
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: NUREMBERG, DE

