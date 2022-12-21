NUREMBERG, Germany - U.S. Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 7th Army Training Command, visit students at Sigmund Schuckert Gymnasium for German-American Partnership day at Nuremberg, Germany, Dec. 21, 2022. The school hosted the event to teach students about German and American relations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Logan Ludwig and Spc. Ty Baggerly)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2022 12:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|869487
|VIRIN:
|221221-A-QC081-667
|Filename:
|DOD_109389111
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|NUREMBERG, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, German American Partnership Day, by SPC Ty Baggerly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT