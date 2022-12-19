Fleet Readiness Center Southwest's Center Barrel Plus Program will leave a legacy which represents a span of more than 30 years of continuous significant life extension efforts for legacy fighter aircrafts.
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2022 10:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|869482
|VIRIN:
|221220-A-NW381-001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109389033
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
