Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Center Barrel Plus Program

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.19.2022

    Video by Maria Rachel Melchor 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest

    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest's Center Barrel Plus Program will leave a legacy which represents a span of more than 30 years of continuous significant life extension efforts for legacy fighter aircrafts.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2022
    Date Posted: 12.23.2022 10:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 869482
    VIRIN: 221220-A-NW381-001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_109389033
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Center Barrel Plus Program, by Maria Rachel Melchor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fleet readiness center southwest
    f/a-18
    cbr
    navair
    frcsw
    cbr plu sprogram

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT