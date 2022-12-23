A Happy Holiday shout out message from U.S. service members assigned to the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing, at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2022 10:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|869479
|VIRIN:
|221223-F-FT779-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109388986
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Happy Holiday Message From Team PSAB, by SSgt Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
