Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Happy Holiday Message From Team PSAB

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    12.23.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A Happy Holiday shout out message from U.S. service members assigned to the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing, at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2022
    Date Posted: 12.23.2022 10:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 869479
    VIRIN: 221223-F-FT779-2001
    Filename: DOD_109388986
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy Holiday Message From Team PSAB, by SSgt Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Central Command
    Holiday Season
    U.S. Air Forces Central
    U.S. Army Central
    Prince Sultan Air Base
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT