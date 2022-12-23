Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CJTF-HOA Holiday Shout Outs

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    12.23.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Destani Matheny 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Video of members deployed to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Africa, send holiday shout outs to family back home.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2022
    Date Posted: 12.23.2022 04:50
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 869473
    VIRIN: 221223-F-BT860-412
    Filename: DOD_109388743
    Length: 00:09:37
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Hometown: LONG ISLAND, NY, US
    Hometown: MILWAUKEE, WI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJTF-HOA Holiday Shout Outs, by SrA Destani Matheny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    thanksgiving
    christmas
    Holiday Season
    winter
    deployment
    Task force wolf hound

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT