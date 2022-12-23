Video of members deployed to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Africa, send holiday shout outs to family back home.
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2022 04:50
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|869473
|VIRIN:
|221223-F-BT860-412
|Filename:
|DOD_109388743
|Length:
|00:09:37
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Hometown:
|LONG ISLAND, NY, US
|Hometown:
|MILWAUKEE, WI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, CJTF-HOA Holiday Shout Outs, by SrA Destani Matheny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
