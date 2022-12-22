From Sailor To Warrior

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (December 22, 2022) Information Systems Technician 1st Class Maria Edwards, assigned to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, speaks about the Navy, cancer and being a Navy Wounded Warrior. In 2008, the Secretary of Defense designated November as Warrior Care Month in order to inform members of the military and their families and communities about the programs and initiatives currently being provided through the Warrior Care system and the forthcoming improvements. (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)