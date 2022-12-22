Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From Sailor To Warrior

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2022

    Video by Melvin J Gonzalvo 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (December 22, 2022) Information Systems Technician 1st Class Maria Edwards, assigned to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, speaks about the Navy, cancer and being a Navy Wounded Warrior. In 2008, the Secretary of Defense designated November as Warrior Care Month in order to inform members of the military and their families and communities about the programs and initiatives currently being provided through the Warrior Care system and the forthcoming improvements. (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

    Date Taken: 12.22.2022
    Date Posted: 12.23.2022 02:12
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 

    This work, From Sailor To Warrior, by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    cancer
    CNRH
    JBPHH
    USS Michael Murphy
    Melvin J. Gonzalvo
    Maria Edwards

