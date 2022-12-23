Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SGT ESTELLE VELEZ HOLIDAY GREETING 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.23.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Douglas Roles 

    Task Force Spartan

    SGT ESTELLE VELEZ HOLIDAY GREETING 2022 TO SOUTH BEND, IN

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2022
    Date Posted: 12.23.2022 04:34
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 869466
    VIRIN: 221223-A-VI573-333
    Filename: DOD_109388624
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Hometown: SOUTH BEND, IN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SGT ESTELLE VELEZ HOLIDAY GREETING 2022, by MSG Douglas Roles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday Season

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT