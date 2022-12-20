WHITE BEACH, Japan (Dec. 20, 2022) Master-at-Arms 1st Class Guelmy Camacho and Master-at-Arms Seaman Areles Lopez Morales, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO), gives holiday greetings to their families in Utuado and Anasco, Puerto Rico, from CFAO White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 20, 2022. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2022 00:12
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|869432
|VIRIN:
|221220-N-QY759-0003
|Filename:
|DOD_109388521
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|UTUADO, PR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Seasons Greetings from CFAO, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
