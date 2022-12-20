Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seasons Greetings from CFAO

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.20.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    WHITE BEACH, Japan (Dec. 20, 2022) Master-at-Arms 1st Class Guelmy Camacho and Master-at-Arms Seaman Areles Lopez Morales, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO), gives holiday greetings to their families in Utuado and Anasco, Puerto Rico, from CFAO White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 20, 2022. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2022
    Date Posted: 12.23.2022 00:12
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 869432
    VIRIN: 221220-N-QY759-0003
    Filename: DOD_109388521
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: UTUADO, PR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seasons Greetings from CFAO, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico
    Spanish
    Holiday Season
    master-at-arms
    Utuado
    Anasco

