Japanese Phrase of the Week is an AFN television PSA series meant to teach viewers basic phrases they may need while living in Japan.
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2022 22:32
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|869430
|VIRIN:
|221201-F-CC655-160
|Filename:
|DOD_109388484
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Japanese Phrase of the Week – Where is the toilet?, by TSgt Thomas Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT