Sgt. Nicholas Baumbach Alaska Toys for Tots Coordinator

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Nicholas Baumbach, a toys for tots coordinator with Detachment Delta Company, 4th Law Enforcement Battalion, Marine Forces Reserve, answers questions about toys for tots in Alaska, Dec. 12, 2022. Marines went to Alaska’s Northwest Arctic Borough and traveled by snowmobile and aircraft to deliver toys to children in remote villages to support Toys for Tots. The Marine Corps Reserve hosts the Toys for Tots program, collects donations of toys, and delivers them to children across the United States. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ryan Schmid)