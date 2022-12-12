Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. Nicholas Baumbach Alaska Toys for Tots Coordinator

    AK, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2022

    Video by Sgt. Matthew Teutsch 

    Marine Forces Reserve

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Nicholas Baumbach, a toys for tots coordinator with Detachment Delta Company, 4th Law Enforcement Battalion, Marine Forces Reserve, answers questions about toys for tots in Alaska, Dec. 12, 2022. Marines went to Alaska’s Northwest Arctic Borough and traveled by snowmobile and aircraft to deliver toys to children in remote villages to support Toys for Tots. The Marine Corps Reserve hosts the Toys for Tots program, collects donations of toys, and delivers them to children across the United States. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ryan Schmid)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2022
    Date Posted: 12.23.2022 01:06
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 869428
    VIRIN: 221212-M-QR315-1001
    Filename: DOD_109388478
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: AK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Nicholas Baumbach Alaska Toys for Tots Coordinator, by Sgt Matthew Teutsch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ALASKA
    RESERVES
    Toys for Tots
    Marines
    MFR

