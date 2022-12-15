U.S. Marines with Detachment Delta Company, 4th Law Enforcement Battalion, Marine Forces Reserve, deliver toys to children across the Arctic Circle in Alaska, Dec. 15, 2022. Marines went to Alaska’s Northwest Arctic Borough and traveled by snowmobile and aircraft to deliver toys to children in remote villages to support Toys for Tots. The Marine Corps Reserve hosts the Toys for Tots program, collects donations of toys, and delivers them to children across the United States. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ryan Schmid)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2022 21:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|869426
|VIRIN:
|221215-M-QR315-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109388361
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Alaska Toys For Tots B-ROLL Package, by Sgt Matthew Teutsch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
