VMFA-312 and VAQ-131 Conduct Ariel Refueling in Support of Ryukyu Vice 23.1 (B-Roll)

U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 312, Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152 and U.S. Sailors with Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 131 conduct aerial refueling during Ryukyu Vice 23.1 near Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 12, 2022. Ryukyu Vice is a joint, fixed-wing aviation command and control exercise that provides critical training to 1st Marine Aircraft Wing tactical air control personnel through offensive, defensive and counter-air live-flight scenarios. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri)