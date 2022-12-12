U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 312, Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152 and U.S. Sailors with Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 131 conduct aerial refueling during Ryukyu Vice 23.1 near Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 12, 2022. Ryukyu Vice is a joint, fixed-wing aviation command and control exercise that provides critical training to 1st Marine Aircraft Wing tactical air control personnel through offensive, defensive and counter-air live-flight scenarios. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2022 03:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|869421
|VIRIN:
|221212-M-RB154-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109388265
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, VMFA-312 and VAQ-131 Conduct Ariel Refueling in Support of Ryukyu Vice 23.1 (B-Roll), by Cpl Ryan Ulibarri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
