Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    173rd Fighter Wing 2022 Year in Review

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KLAMATH FALLS, OR, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson 

    173rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    2022 was a busy year for the 173rd Fighter Wing, from hospital activations to fighting fires and continuing to produce the best air superiority pilots in the U.S. Air Force, the year flew by! Take a quick look at what these amazing Airmen accomplished this year!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2022
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022 17:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 869410
    VIRIN: 221222-Z-NJ935-0010
    Filename: DOD_109388117
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 173rd Fighter Wing 2022 Year in Review, by MSgt Jefferson Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kingsley Field
    Oregon Air National Guard
    173rd Fighter Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT