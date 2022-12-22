173rd Fighter Wing 2022 Year in Review

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



2022 was a busy year for the 173rd Fighter Wing, from hospital activations to fighting fires and continuing to produce the best air superiority pilots in the U.S. Air Force, the year flew by! Take a quick look at what these amazing Airmen accomplished this year!