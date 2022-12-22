Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Biden Delivers a Christmas Address

    DC, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2022

    President Biden delivers a Christmas address focused on what unites us as Americans, his optimism for the year ahead, and wishing Americans joy in the coming year.
    Date Taken: 12.22.2022
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022 17:01
    Location: DC, US

    POTUS
    President Biden
    Christmas Address

