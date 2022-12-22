President Biden delivers a Christmas address focused on what unites us as Americans, his optimism for the year ahead, and wishing Americans joy in the coming year.
|12.22.2022
|12.22.2022 17:01
|Briefings
|869407
|DOD_109388088
|00:08:00
|DC, US
|0
|0
