MRF-SEA employs SIMRAD aboard USNS Brunswick

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/869395" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, employ the SIMRAD radar system aboard the USNS Brunswick (T-EPF6), in the Singapore Strait, Oct. 31, 2022. Military Sealift Command's (MSC) T-EPF 6 provides intra-theater military transportation and can be configured to adapt to unique mission requirements, including carrying containerized portable hospitals in support of disaster relief or transporting tanks and troops. MSC Far East ensures approximately 50 ships in the Indo-Pacific region are manned, trained and equipped to deliver essential supplies, fuel, cargo, and equipment to warfighters, both at sea and on shore. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ryan H. Pulliam)