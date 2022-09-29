Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-SEA employs SIMRAD aboard USNS Brunswick

    USNS BRUNSWICK, SINGAPORE STRAIT

    09.29.2022

    Video by Sgt. Ryan Pulliam 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, employ the SIMRAD radar system aboard the USNS Brunswick (T-EPF6), in the Singapore Strait, Oct. 31, 2022. Military Sealift Command's (MSC) T-EPF 6 provides intra-theater military transportation and can be configured to adapt to unique mission requirements, including carrying containerized portable hospitals in support of disaster relief or transporting tanks and troops. MSC Far East ensures approximately 50 ships in the Indo-Pacific region are manned, trained and equipped to deliver essential supplies, fuel, cargo, and equipment to warfighters, both at sea and on shore. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ryan H. Pulliam)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2022
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022 15:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 869395
    VIRIN: 221031-M-TX547-1001
    Filename: DOD_109387962
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: USNS BRUNSWICK, SINGAPORE STRAIT

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    TAGS

    transit
    radar
    maritime domain awareness
    naval expeditionary force
    SIMRAD
    MRF-SEA

