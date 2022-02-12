Just in time for Christmas, Nebraska Army National Guard Maj. Cody Cade, 105th Military History Detachment commander, showcases Christmas letters and cards written by Soldiers from Nebraska during World War I on display at the Nebraska National Guard Museum in Seward, Nebraska, Dec. 2, 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Gauret Stearns)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2022 14:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|869393
|VIRIN:
|221202-Z-VY191-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109387907
|Length:
|00:03:22
|Location:
|NE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Christmas Cards From World War I, by SGT Gauret Stearns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT