    Christmas Cards From World War I

    NE, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2022

    Video by Sgt. Gauret Stearns 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    Just in time for Christmas, Nebraska Army National Guard Maj. Cody Cade, 105th Military History Detachment commander, showcases Christmas letters and cards written by Soldiers from Nebraska during World War I on display at the Nebraska National Guard Museum in Seward, Nebraska, Dec. 2, 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Gauret Stearns)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2022
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022 14:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 869393
    VIRIN: 221202-Z-VY191-0001
    Filename: DOD_109387907
    Length: 00:03:22
    Location: NE, US

    TAGS

    Nebraska National Guard
    Nebraska
    Christmas
    World War I
    National Guard

