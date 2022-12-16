15 AS Prepares for ACE mission

Major Ross Jensen and Maj. Taque Patino, 437th Airlift Wing pilots, perform preflight procedures aboard a C-17 Globemaster III before taking off from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Dec. 16, 2022, to support an upcoming agile combat employment mission. Joint Base Charleston aircrews continuously train to support agile combat employment, by leveraging the C-17 in new ways to project, connect, maneuver and sustain people, cargo and equipment over great distances. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2022 14:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|869390
|VIRIN:
|221216-F-VR222-3002
|Filename:
|DOD_109387887
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
