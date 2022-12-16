15 AS Prepares for ACE mission

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Major Ross Jensen and Maj. Taque Patino, 437th Airlift Wing pilots, perform preflight procedures aboard a C-17 Globemaster III before taking off from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Dec. 16, 2022, to support an upcoming agile combat employment mission. Joint Base Charleston aircrews continuously train to support agile combat employment, by leveraging the C-17 in new ways to project, connect, maneuver and sustain people, cargo and equipment over great distances. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)