    15 AS Prepares for ACE mission

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. James Cason     

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    Major Ross Jensen and Maj. Taque Patino, 437th Airlift Wing pilots, perform preflight procedures aboard a C-17 Globemaster III before taking off from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Dec. 16, 2022, to support an upcoming agile combat employment mission. Joint Base Charleston aircrews continuously train to support agile combat employment, by leveraging the C-17 in new ways to project, connect, maneuver and sustain people, cargo and equipment over great distances. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022 14:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 869390
    VIRIN: 221216-F-VR222-3002
    Filename: DOD_109387887
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15 AS Prepares for ACE mission, by TSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    C-17
    Globemaster
    ACE
    Mobility
    15AS

