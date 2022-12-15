15 AS Prepares for ACE mission

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Senior Airman Dalton Roberts and Staff Sgt. Jacob Lueck, 15th Airlift Squadron loadmasters, marshal a container loader toward the ramp of a C-17 Globemaster III at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Dec. 15, 2022 in preparation for an upcoming agile combat employment mission. Agile combat employment shifts the generation of airpower from large, centralized bases by leveraging the C-17 as a multi-capable platform to support other aircraft in austere or remote locations. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)