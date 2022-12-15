Senior Airman Dalton Roberts and Staff Sgt. Jacob Lueck, 15th Airlift Squadron loadmasters, marshal a container loader toward the ramp of a C-17 Globemaster III at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Dec. 15, 2022 in preparation for an upcoming agile combat employment mission. Agile combat employment shifts the generation of airpower from large, centralized bases by leveraging the C-17 as a multi-capable platform to support other aircraft in austere or remote locations. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2022 14:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|869388
|VIRIN:
|221215-F-VR222-3002
|Filename:
|DOD_109387872
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 15 AS Prepares for ACE mission, by TSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
