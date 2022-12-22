Team Kirtland Mission Video 2022 v2

The 377th Air Base Wing is the host organization at Kirtland Air Force Base, located in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The wing reports to Air Force Global Strike Command. The base and its various mission partners employs about 20,000 active duty, civilians, Guard and Reserve personnel, including nearly 1,902 active duty military and civilians that belong to Air Force Global Strike Command. Kirtland occupies 50,132 acres. This video contains a minor script update from production #210022.
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2022 14:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|869386
|VIRIN:
|221222-F-F3230-4001
|Filename:
|DOD_109387862
|Length:
|00:02:42
|Location:
|KIRTLAND AFB, NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
