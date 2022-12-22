Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Delicious & Healthy Holiday Recipe: Green Bean Casserole - MedTalk EP4

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2022

    Video by James Camillocci 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Watch our fourth episode of BAMC MED Talk, a new monthly health education video series. This episode focuses information regarding holiday cooking and how you can safely prepare it. You will also learn how to prepare a delicious & healthy Green Bean Casserole.

    Date Taken: 12.22.2022
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022 13:55
    Category: Series
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 

    This work, A Delicious & Healthy Holiday Recipe: Green Bean Casserole - MedTalk EP4, by James Camillocci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    BAMC
    DHA
    MedTalk

