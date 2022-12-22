A Delicious & Healthy Holiday Recipe: Green Bean Casserole - MedTalk EP4

Watch our fourth episode of BAMC MED Talk, a new monthly health education video series. This episode focuses information regarding holiday cooking and how you can safely prepare it. You will also learn how to prepare a delicious & healthy Green Bean Casserole.
12.22.2022
12.22.2022
