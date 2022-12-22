BONUS EPISODE: Easy and Light Pumpkin Mousse - MedTalk EP4.5

In our Bonus Episode of BAMC MedTalk, we prepared a Easy and Light Pumpkin Mousse recipe that is healthier than a normal pumpkin pie while not sacrificing on the flavor. We also discuss some more general food safety and ingredient information to help out with holiday cooking plans.
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2022 13:55
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|869383
|VIRIN:
|221222-D-NB001-1898
|Filename:
|DOD_109387828
|Length:
|00:08:20
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
