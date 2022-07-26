Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chap Foust - meet your 23 WG chaplain

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Scott Foust, 23rd Wing chaplain, introduces himself, roles and responsbilities to Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2022
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022 13:47
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 869380
    VIRIN: 220726-F-GO302-1001
    Filename: DOD_109387802
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

    This work, Chap Foust - meet your 23 WG chaplain, by SrA Rebeckah Medeiros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Chapel
    Air Combat Command
    USAF
    Chaplain Foust in the House
    Chap Foust

