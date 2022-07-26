Chap Foust - meet your 23 WG chaplain

U.S. Air Force Maj. Scott Foust, 23rd Wing chaplain, introduces himself, roles and responsbilities to Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros)
