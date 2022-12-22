The crew of the USCGC Forward (WMEC 911) returned to their homeport in Portsmouth, Virginia, Dec. 22, 2022, following a 60-day, counterdrug deployment in the central Caribbean Sea. While underway in the Coast Guard Seventh District’s area of operations and in support of Joint Interagency Task Force–South, Forward traveled more than 11,250 miles conducting counterdrug operations as part of a multi-faceted approach to combatting illicit narcotics trafficking across maritime borders. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kate Kilroy)
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2022 13:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|869378
|VIRIN:
|221222-G-NJ244-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109387788
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USCGC Forward returns home from 60-day counterdrug deployment, by PO3 Kate Kilroy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USCGC Forward returns home from 60-day counterdrug deployment
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT