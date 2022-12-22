USCGC Forward returns home from 60-day counterdrug deployment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The crew of the USCGC Forward (WMEC 911) returned to their homeport in Portsmouth, Virginia, Dec. 22, 2022, following a 60-day, counterdrug deployment in the central Caribbean Sea. While underway in the Coast Guard Seventh District’s area of operations and in support of Joint Interagency Task Force–South, Forward traveled more than 11,250 miles conducting counterdrug operations as part of a multi-faceted approach to combatting illicit narcotics trafficking across maritime borders. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kate Kilroy)