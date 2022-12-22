Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCGC Forward returns home from 60-day counterdrug deployment

    UNITED STATES

    12.22.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kate Kilroy 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    The crew of the USCGC Forward (WMEC 911) returned to their homeport in Portsmouth, Virginia, Dec. 22, 2022, following a 60-day, counterdrug deployment in the central Caribbean Sea. While underway in the Coast Guard Seventh District’s area of operations and in support of Joint Interagency Task Force–South, Forward traveled more than 11,250 miles conducting counterdrug operations as part of a multi-faceted approach to combatting illicit narcotics trafficking across maritime borders. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kate Kilroy)

    Date Taken: 12.22.2022
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022 13:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: US

    USCGC Forward returns home from 60-day counterdrug deployment

    cutter
    USCG
    Forward
    coast guard

