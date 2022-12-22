1st Intel Battalion MAI Course Pushes Marines to their Limits

U.S. Marines with 1st Intelligence Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct a Martial Arts Instructor Course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 29 - Dec. 15, 2022. The MAI course is a three-week-long practical application of techniques, combat conditioning, and education to train and certify new martial arts instructors for the Marine Corps martial arts program. MAIs are able to train Marines in MCMAP, a program encompassed by close-quarters combat tactics, warrior ethos, and weapons of opportunity. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Joseph Helms)
|12.22.2022
|12.22.2022 13:52
|Video Productions
|869369
|221222-M-YF186-1001
|DOD_109387715
|00:02:06
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|2
|2
