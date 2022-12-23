As the Soldiers and civilians from U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command prepare to enjoy the festivities, the NETCOM Command has a very important message for Team NETCOM.
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2022 13:35
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|869361
|VIRIN:
|221223-A-HT688-126
|Filename:
|DOD_109387697
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Location:
|FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US
|Hometown:
|SIERRA VISTA, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NETCOM Command Holiday Message 2022, by SFC Kelvin Ringold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT