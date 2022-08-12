A U.S. Air Force C-17 assigned to the 8th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron resupplies a Forward Operating Location in an undisclosed location in the U.S. CENTCOM area of responsibility on December 8, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2022 12:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|869344
|VIRIN:
|221208-F-FF346-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_109387503
|Length:
|00:03:46
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFCENT C-17 resupplies U.S. Army in the CENTCOM AOR, by SSgt Gerald Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
