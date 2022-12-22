Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DTRA Culminates Counter-WMD Equipment and Training Initiative for Thailand with Three Back-to-Back Events

    THAILAND

    12.22.2022

    Video by Lisa Missenda 

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    Highlights from this fall, when a Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) building partnership capacity team completed an intensive three-week slate of training for Thailand. They successfully transferred and provided training on new Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) detection and response equipment, followed by an in-depth Counter-WMD (CWMD) Operations course, as well as the U.S. DTRA and Thailand DDPM Conduct Official Handover ceremony.

    Location: TH

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency
    DTRA
    OB
    CSCEP
    ON-SITE INSPECTION AND BUILDING CAPACITY DIRECTORATE

