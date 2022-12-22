DTRA Culminates Counter-WMD Equipment and Training Initiative for Thailand with Three Back-to-Back Events

Highlights from this fall, when a Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) building partnership capacity team completed an intensive three-week slate of training for Thailand. They successfully transferred and provided training on new Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) detection and response equipment, followed by an in-depth Counter-WMD (CWMD) Operations course, as well as the U.S. DTRA and Thailand DDPM Conduct Official Handover ceremony.
