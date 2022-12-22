Sgt. 1st Class Tamika Wilcox, an operations noncommissioned officer with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit, sends her holiday shout out at Fort Benning, Ga., Dec. 22, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2022 09:58
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|869323
|VIRIN:
|221222-A-UW671-912
|Filename:
|DOD_109387037
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Hometown:
|COLUMBUS, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Sgt. 1st Class Tamika Wilcox holiday shout out, by SFC Kulani Lakanaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT