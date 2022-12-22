Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sgt. 1st Class Tamika Wilcox holiday shout out

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Kulani Lakanaria 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    Sgt. 1st Class Tamika Wilcox, an operations noncommissioned officer with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit, sends her holiday shout out at Fort Benning, Ga., Dec. 22, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2022
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022 09:58
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 869323
    VIRIN: 221222-A-UW671-912
    Filename: DOD_109387037
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 
    Hometown: COLUMBUS, GA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. 1st Class Tamika Wilcox holiday shout out, by SFC Kulani Lakanaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Shout out
    Columbus
    Holiday
    Christmas
    Holiday Season
    USAMU

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT