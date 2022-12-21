U.S. Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 109th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division arrive home to Pennsylvania in time for the holidays after serving a nine-month deployment to the Sinai Peninsula, Egypt in support of Multinational Force and Observers. The Soldiers arrived at Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport before reuniting with their loved ones at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Scranton.
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2022 10:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|869319
|VIRIN:
|221221-Z-IK914-119
|Filename:
|DOD_109386998
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|SCRANTON, PA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 1-109th IN homecoming, by CPT Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
