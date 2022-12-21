Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-109th IN homecoming

    SCRANTON, PA, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2022

    Video by Capt. Travis Mueller 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 109th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division arrive home to Pennsylvania in time for the holidays after serving a nine-month deployment to the Sinai Peninsula, Egypt in support of Multinational Force and Observers. The Soldiers arrived at Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport before reuniting with their loved ones at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Scranton.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2022
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022 10:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 869319
    VIRIN: 221221-Z-IK914-119
    Filename: DOD_109386998
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: SCRANTON, PA, US 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-109th IN homecoming, by CPT Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

