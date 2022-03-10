Sports in Codes - Baseball

A unique look at cryptology in everyday life through a baseball lens. Commentators give the audience a rundown of the cryptology happening on the field as actors play out the scene. The video puts cryptology into a framework that is relatable to visitors and emphasizes its value not only to the NSA, but to all Americans.
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2022 10:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|869318
|VIRIN:
|221003-O-YR580-693
|Filename:
|DOD_109386930
|Length:
|00:04:31
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
