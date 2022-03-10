Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sports in Codes - Baseball

    UNITED STATES

    10.03.2022

    National Security Agency

    A unique look at cryptology in everyday life through a baseball lens. Commentators give the audience a rundown of the cryptology happening on the field as actors play out the scene. The video puts cryptology into a framework that is relatable to visitors and emphasizes its value not only to the NSA, but to all Americans.

    Date Taken: 10.03.2022
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022 10:17
