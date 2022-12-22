Liberty Wing F-35 Highlights

The 48th Fighter Wing marked the one year anniversary of the arrival of the first F-35A Lightning IIs at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, United Kingdom, 15 Dec. 2022. The F-35 is the most advanced 5th generation fighter aircraft in the world and brings a number of game changing capabilities to the United States Air Force and its partners nations.
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2022 09:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|869317
|VIRIN:
|221222-F-WN564-443
|Filename:
|DOD_109386922
|Length:
|00:04:55
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
