    Liberty Wing F-35 Highlights

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.22.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Ennis 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 48th Fighter Wing marked the one year anniversary of the arrival of the first F-35A Lightning IIs at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, United Kingdom, 15 Dec. 2022. The F-35 is the most advanced 5th generation fighter aircraft in the world and brings a number of game changing capabilities to the United States Air Force and its partners nations.

    Date Taken: 12.22.2022
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022 09:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 869317
    VIRIN: 221222-F-WN564-443
    Filename: DOD_109386922
    Length: 00:04:55
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Liberty Wing F-35 Highlights, by SSgt John Ennis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    RAF Lakenheath
    F-35
    EUCOM
    48th Fighter Wing
    495th Fighter Squadron

