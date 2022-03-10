Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navajo Code Talkers

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.03.2022

    Video by Member: 1730336 

    National Security Agency

    A history of code making and breaking during WWII: Created in support of the National Cryptologic Museum (NCM) reopening, this video emphasizes how vital Navajo code was to keeping U.S. armed forces safe on the battlefields and enabling successful operations during WWII. This video supports NCM’s mission to inspire visitors to learn more about the role of cryptology in U.S. national security.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2022
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022 09:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 869315
    VIRIN: 221003-O-YR580-355
    Filename: DOD_109386919
    Length: 00:03:25
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navajo Code Talkers, by Member: 1730336, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    nsa
    Navajo code talkers
    National Security Agency (NSA)
    national cryptologic museum

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT