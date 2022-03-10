A history of code making and breaking during WWII: Created in support of the National Cryptologic Museum (NCM) reopening, this video emphasizes how vital Navajo code was to keeping U.S. armed forces safe on the battlefields and enabling successful operations during WWII. This video supports NCM’s mission to inspire visitors to learn more about the role of cryptology in U.S. national security.
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2022 09:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|869315
|VIRIN:
|221003-O-YR580-355
|Filename:
|DOD_109386919
|Length:
|00:03:25
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Navajo Code Talkers, by Member: 1730336, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT