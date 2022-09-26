This collage-style overview video is the first thing visitors see as they walk into the newly reopened National Cryptologic Museum. It incorporates historic images of iconic figures in code-breaking, cryptologic devices, and pops of color to inspire visitors to learn more about the role of cryptology in shaping history as well as to highlight key renovations, artifacts and exhibits.
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2022 10:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|869314
|VIRIN:
|220926-O-YR580-301
|Filename:
|DOD_109386918
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Welcome to the National Cryptologic Museum, by Member: 1730336, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
