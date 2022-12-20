Moody's ATC Airmen monitor the flight line

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Air Traffic Control Airmen assigned to Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, ensure the safety of pilots in the air. These controllers spend many hours studying and improving on the skills needed to complete their job. Challenges may arise in the air, but this tower has it under control. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rachel Coates)