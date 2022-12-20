U.S. Air Force Air Traffic Control Airmen assigned to Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, ensure the safety of pilots in the air. These controllers spend many hours studying and improving on the skills needed to complete their job. Challenges may arise in the air, but this tower has it under control. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rachel Coates)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2022 09:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|869312
|VIRIN:
|221220-F-TT702-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109386907
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Moody's ATC Airmen monitor the flight line, by A1C Rachel Perkinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air Combat Command
Moody Air Force Base
ATC
23d Wing
15th Air Force
