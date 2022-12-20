Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Moody's ATC Airmen monitor the flight line

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Rachel Perkinson 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Air Traffic Control Airmen assigned to Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, ensure the safety of pilots in the air. These controllers spend many hours studying and improving on the skills needed to complete their job. Challenges may arise in the air, but this tower has it under control. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rachel Coates)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2022
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022 09:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 869312
    VIRIN: 221220-F-TT702-1001
    Filename: DOD_109386907
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Moody's ATC Airmen monitor the flight line, by A1C Rachel Perkinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

