70 years of the National Security Agency’s code-breaking and code-making mission is revealed through a gallery of former Director soundbites brought to life by members of the NSA workforce reflecting on their pride in the past and hope for the future.
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2022 09:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|869310
|VIRIN:
|221114-O-YR580-671
|Filename:
|DOD_109386904
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NSA 70th Anniversary Trailer, by Member: 1730336, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
