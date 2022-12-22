In this week’s look around the Air Force, highlights the 71st annual Operation Christmas Drop, a humanitarian event that brings U.S. and partner nations together to provide food, tools and clothing to more than 56 remote islands in the South-Eastern Pacific.
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2022 08:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|869307
|VIRIN:
|221222-F-KT515-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109386842
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|US
This work, Around the Air Force: Operation Christmas Drop 2022, by TSgt Eric Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
