    CAP Disability Etiquette Part Six Individuals with Communication Limitations

    12.22.2022

    Computer/Electronic Accommodations Program

    The Computer/Electronic Accommodations Program’s disability etiquette training is targeted to supervisors and co-workers of individuals with disabilities. This training is intended to provide basic tips that can serve as a guideline when interacting with an individual who has a disability.

    Communication limitations can be caused by Cerebral Palsy, stroke, traumatic brain injury, ALS, MS or other conditions. When interacting with individuals with a speech disability, it is best to give them full attention as to make communication effective. If you are unsure of what is being communicated, ask for clarification or repeat for verification.

    Proper disability etiquette creates a comfortable work environment and supports equal access and advancement for all.
    For more information, visit www.cap.mil.

    Date Taken: 12.22.2022
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022 07:06
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 869293
    VIRIN: 221222-O-CK763-606
    Filename: DOD_109386624
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: US

    disability
    disability etiquette
    Reasonable Accommodations
    Assistive Technology
    disability awareness
    communication disability

