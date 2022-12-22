CAP Disability Etiquette Part Six Individuals with Communication Limitations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Computer/Electronic Accommodations Program’s disability etiquette training is targeted to supervisors and co-workers of individuals with disabilities. This training is intended to provide basic tips that can serve as a guideline when interacting with an individual who has a disability.



Communication limitations can be caused by Cerebral Palsy, stroke, traumatic brain injury, ALS, MS or other conditions. When interacting with individuals with a speech disability, it is best to give them full attention as to make communication effective. If you are unsure of what is being communicated, ask for clarification or repeat for verification.



Proper disability etiquette creates a comfortable work environment and supports equal access and advancement for all.

For more information, visit www.cap.mil.

