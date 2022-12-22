Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CAP Disability Etiquette Part Five Individuals with Cognitive Limitations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.22.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Computer/Electronic Accommodations Program

    The Computer/Electronic Accommodations Program’s disability etiquette training is targeted to supervisors and co-workers of individuals with disabilities. This training is intended to provide basic tips that can serve as a guideline when interacting with an individual who has a disability.

    Individuals with cognitive limitations can include: individuals who experience memory loss, perception problems or other issues which can be caused by dyslexia, ADHD, stroke, PTSD, TBI or other conditions. In most cases, being direct, exact when speaking to individuals with these type of limitations is best.

    Proper disability etiquette creates a comfortable work environment and supports equal access and advancement for all.
    For more information, visit www.cap.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2022
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022 07:07
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 869292
    VIRIN: 221222-O-CK763-288
    Filename: DOD_109386613
    Length: 00:05:42
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CAP Disability Etiquette Part Five Individuals with Cognitive Limitations, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    tbi
    disability
    PTSD
    Cognitive
    disability etiquette
    Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT