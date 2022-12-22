CAP Disability Etiquette Part Five Individuals with Cognitive Limitations

The Computer/Electronic Accommodations Program’s disability etiquette training is targeted to supervisors and co-workers of individuals with disabilities. This training is intended to provide basic tips that can serve as a guideline when interacting with an individual who has a disability.
Individuals with cognitive limitations can include: individuals who experience memory loss, perception problems or other issues which can be caused by dyslexia, ADHD, stroke, PTSD, TBI or other conditions. In most cases, being direct, exact when speaking to individuals with these type of limitations is best.
Proper disability etiquette creates a comfortable work environment and supports equal access and advancement for all.
For more information, visit www.cap.mil.
