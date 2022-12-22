Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAP Disability Etiquette Part Four Individuals Who Are Deaf or Hard of Hearing

    UNITED STATES

    12.22.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Computer/Electronic Accommodations Program

    The Computer/Electronic Accommodations Program’s disability etiquette training is targeted to supervisors and co-workers of individuals with disabilities. This training is intended to provide basic tips that can serve as a guideline when interacting with an individual who has a disability.

    “Deaf” refers to individuals who are unable to hear will enough to understand speech; preventing the use of speech as a means for processing information. While hard of hearing limitations can range from the ability to hear environmental sounds to those who can understand speech usually with the help of a hearing aid or cochlear implants.

    Proper disability etiquette creates a comfortable work environment and supports equal access and advancement for all.
    For more information, visit www.cap.mil.

    Date Taken: 12.22.2022
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022 07:06
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 869291
    VIRIN: 221222-O-CK763-174
    Filename: DOD_109386612
    Length: 00:05:11
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, CAP Disability Etiquette Part Four Individuals Who Are Deaf or Hard of Hearing, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Deaf
    disability
    disability etiquette
    Reasonable Accommodations
    Deaf and Hard of Hearing
    Hearing Awareness

