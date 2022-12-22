CAP Disability Etiquette Part Four Individuals Who Are Deaf or Hard of Hearing

The Computer/Electronic Accommodations Program’s disability etiquette training is targeted to supervisors and co-workers of individuals with disabilities. This training is intended to provide basic tips that can serve as a guideline when interacting with an individual who has a disability.
“Deaf” refers to individuals who are unable to hear will enough to understand speech; preventing the use of speech as a means for processing information. While hard of hearing limitations can range from the ability to hear environmental sounds to those who can understand speech usually with the help of a hearing aid or cochlear implants.
Proper disability etiquette creates a comfortable work environment and supports equal access and advancement for all.
For more information, visit www.cap.mil.
