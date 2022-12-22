Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Disability Etiquette Part Three Individuals Who are Blind or Have Low Vision

    UNITED STATES

    12.22.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Computer/Electronic Accommodations Program

    The Computer/Electronic Accommodations Program’s disability etiquette training is targeted to supervisors and co-workers of individuals with disabilities. This training is intended to provide basic tips that can serve as a guideline when interacting with an individual who has a disability.

    Individuals who are blind, have low vision or have visual impairments, are considered to have different limitations and should be treated accordingly. Remember to ask the individual before taking any action, including assistance.

    Proper disability etiquette creates a comfortable work environment and supports equal access and advancement for all.
    For more information, visit www.cap.mil.

    Date Taken: 12.22.2022
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022 07:07
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 869290
    VIRIN: 221222-O-CK763-062
    Filename: DOD_109386611
    Length: 00:05:33
    Location: US

    disability
    blind
    disability etiquette
    Assistive Technology
    Reasonable Accomodations
    low vision

