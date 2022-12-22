Disability Etiquette Part Three Individuals Who are Blind or Have Low Vision

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Computer/Electronic Accommodations Program’s disability etiquette training is targeted to supervisors and co-workers of individuals with disabilities. This training is intended to provide basic tips that can serve as a guideline when interacting with an individual who has a disability.



Individuals who are blind, have low vision or have visual impairments, are considered to have different limitations and should be treated accordingly. Remember to ask the individual before taking any action, including assistance.



Proper disability etiquette creates a comfortable work environment and supports equal access and advancement for all.

For more information, visit www.cap.mil.

