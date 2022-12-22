The Computer/Electronic Accommodations Program’s disability etiquette training is targeted to supervisors and co-workers of individuals with disabilities. This training is intended to provide basic tips that can serve as a guideline when interacting with an individual who has a disability.
Individuals who are blind, have low vision or have visual impairments, are considered to have different limitations and should be treated accordingly. Remember to ask the individual before taking any action, including assistance.
Proper disability etiquette creates a comfortable work environment and supports equal access and advancement for all.
For more information, visit www.cap.mil.
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2022 07:07
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|869290
|VIRIN:
|221222-O-CK763-062
|Filename:
|DOD_109386611
|Length:
|00:05:33
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Disability Etiquette Part Three Individuals Who are Blind or Have Low Vision, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT